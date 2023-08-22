Criminal Complaint Filed over S. Korean DJ Groping in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese company filed a criminal complaint Monday that DJ Soda, a popular South Korean female DJ, was groped by members of the audience during an event it hosted Aug. 13.

TryHard Japan, which organized the event in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, filed the complaint with the prefectural police without identifying the suspects, alleging that they committed an assault or acts of obscenity without consent. The Osaka police accepted the complaint.

According TryHard, based in the city of Osaka, three people including a woman touched DJ Soda's breasts or committed other harassing acts.

Investigative sources said that two men, both 20, who are believed to be among the three presented themselves at the police Monday afternoon. One of the two is a nonregular worker of Hannan, Osaka, while the other is his acquaintance who is a university student living in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

DJ Soda said in an Aug. 14 post on the X social media platform, formerly Twitter, that she had been sexually harassed by several people who suddenly touched her breasts during the "Music Circus' 23" event in the city of Sennan.

