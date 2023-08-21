Japan LDP Lawmaker to Quit Party Post over France Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Rui Matsukawa has decided to quit as director of the Women's Affairs Division of the party after drawing fire over an official visit to France by division members, sources said Monday.

Matsukawa made the decision apparently to take responsibility for a controversial photograph taken during the visit that she posted on social media. She has already conveyed her decision to the LDP executive team, according to the sources.

The photo in question was taken while Matsukawa, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, and other division members were visiting France for a research trip July 24-28.

In the photo, already deleted following public criticism, Matsukawa and others mimicked the Eiffel Tower in front of the Paris landmark.

"It was serious research, but I'm sorry for causing misunderstanding," Matsukawa has said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]