Japan FY 2024 Budget Requests to Top 110 T. Yen

Tokyo, Aug. 21 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of general-account budget requests from Japanese government agencies for fiscal 2024 is expected to exceed 110 trillion yen, sources said Monday.

The Defense Ministry plans to request a record 7,738.5 billion yen to strengthen the country's defense capabilities as sought by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration.

In addition, interest payments on government bonds are expected to increase as interest rates rose following the Bank of Japan's recent hike in the effective cap on long-term rates implemented as part of its superloose monetary policy.

The current record high for the total budget requests is 111,655.9 billion yen marked for fiscal 2022, while the second highest was 110,048.4 billion yen for fiscal 2023.

Budget requests for the next year starting in April 2024 are expected to surpass 110 trillion yen, given that social security costs keep expanding and that government agencies are allowed to seek funds for measures to fight inflation and the declining birthrate without saying how much they need.

