LDP Starts Talks on Selling NTT Shares Held by Govt

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday held the first meeting of executives of its task force on the possible sale of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. shares held by the government.

The possible share sale is aimed at securing funds to increase Japan's defense spending.

Former LDP Secretary-General Akira Amari was named head of the task force, which will examine the possibility of NTT being fully privatized.

"We will fully discuss the ideas of protecting what should be protected, removing all the shackles that should be removed, and letting it (NTT) compete on the international stage," Amari said at the beginning of the meeting.

At the meeting, participants were briefed by the communications ministry, which oversees NTT, on the company's financial situation and others.

