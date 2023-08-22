Okinawa Marks 79th Anniv. of Deadly U.S. Torpedo Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held in the southern Japan city of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday for around 1,500 schoolchildren and others who were killed aboard the evacuation ship Tsushima Maru in a U.S. torpedo attack 79 years ago during World War II.

Survivors, bereaved families and other participants prayed for the victims in front of a cenotaph.

The annual service was held without limiting participants from the general public for the first time in four years, following the easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

In his speech, Masakatsu Takara, an 83-year-old survivor of the attack and head of a group commemorating the tragedy, said that there are children affected by conflict and war around the world, including in Ukraine.

"We must increase the social presence of the Tsushima Maru Memorial Museum," which exhibits documents on the attack, he said.

