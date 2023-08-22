N. Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch "Satellite"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has notified Japan of a plan to launch what it calls an artificial satellite sometime between Thursday and midnight on Aug. 30.

Debris from or parts of the projectile could fall into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and waters east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, according to the notification, which was sent to the Japan Coast Guard via email early Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant ministries and agencies to fully prepare for the launch of what is effectively a ballistic missile, as it may fly over the Nansei island chain in southwestern Japan, which includes Ishigaki Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

"Even if the launch is of a satellite, it would be a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions if ballistic missile technology is utilized," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office Tuesday morning. "It is a serious issue related to the safety of the Japanese people."

The prime minister instructed government staff to work fully to gather and analyze related intelligence, provide information to the public appropriately, cooperate with the United States and South Korea to strongly urge North Korea not to conduct the launch, and be fully prepared to cope with any contingencies.

