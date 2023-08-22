Japan to Start Releasing Fukushima Water into Sea Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday the country will start the release of treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea on Thursday if weather and other conditions allow.

The prime minister announced the plan at a meeting of relevant cabinet ministers, believing that the government has gained a certain level of understanding from local fisheries workers, who have expressed concerns over harmful rumors related to the release of water containing tritium, a radioactive substance.

As China looks certain to launch a massive protest over the start of the water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, there are concerns that Japan's exports of its fishery products may be affected.

Tokyo apparently aims to highlight the safety of the water release program by starting the discharge and announcing seawater monitoring results before trawlers resume fishing off the coast of the prefecture on Sept. 1.

The Japanese government will utilize an 80-billion-yen fund to chiefly support fisheries workers.

