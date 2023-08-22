Key JGB Yield Hits 9-Year High of 0.665 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to 0.665 pct in Tokyo interdealer trading Tuesday afternoon, hitting the highest level in nine years and seven months since January 2014.

The yield on the most recent 371st 10-year JGB issue climbed following a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in overnight trading on speculation that monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve may become prolonged.

Market participants are wary of the possibility that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might signal the U.S. central bank's intention to continue its monetary tightening at an economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, an official of an asset management company said.

At its monetary policy meeting late July, the Bank of Japan decided to modify its massive monetary easing policy, effectively raising the cap on 10-year JGB yields to 1 pct from 0.5 pct.

