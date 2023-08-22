Fishermen Angry, Worried after Water Release Decision

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Fishery operators and others in Fukushima Prefecture are angry and worried after the Japanese government decided Tuesday to start releasing treated water into the sea from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant as early as Thursday.

At a ministerial meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed that his government will work responsibly to address concerns about reputational damage from the water release and about the continuation of fishery operations.

But Haruo Ono, 71, a fisher in the Fukushima town of Shinchi, voiced anger at the government's decision.

"Ministers, as well as the prime minister, only consulted some fishery operators (about the water release), and did not talk directly with local fishers and others to seek their understanding," Ono argued. "I think the government broke its promise that it would not dispose of (the treated water) in any way without gaining the understanding of those concerned."

"The release of the treated water will bring only disadvantages to fishery operators, making consumers to refrain from buying (fish from related areas)," Ono stressed.

