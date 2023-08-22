Defense Min. to Seek Record 7.7-T.-Yen Budget for FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry will seek a record 7,738.5 billion yen in its fiscal 2024 budget request, including 380 billion yen to build two vessels with the Aegis missile defense system, sources said Tuesday.

The total request will far exceed the 6,821.9-billion-yen budget for the current year to next March. In a bid to strengthen defense capabilities, the government plans to secure about 43 trillion yen in defense spending over the five years through fiscal 2027.

The ministry decided to build two Aegis-equipped vessels after being forced to scrap its plan to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system. The construction cost is estimated at some 395 billion yen per vessel, part of which has already been budgeted.

For fiscal 2024, the ministry will also request 174.9 billion yen to develop and acquire an upgraded version of the homemade Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missile, which could be used to attack enemy missile bases, the sources said.

Furthermore, the ministry will seek funds to create envisioned permanent joint headquarters to unify command of the Ground, Maritime and Air Self-Defense Forces, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]