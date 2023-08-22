BOJ's Ueda Briefs Kishida on July Policy Tweak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda briefed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday about a monetary policy tweak the central bank decided on last month.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting at the prime minister's office, Ueda quoted Kishida as saying that he understood the policy modification well.

Ueda noted that he and the prime minister did not specifically discuss the yen's current weakening to nine-month lows against the dollar.

At the July policy meeting, the BOJ decided to make its yield curve control more flexible by effectively raising the cap on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield from 0.5 pct to 1.0 pct.

