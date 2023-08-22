IAEA to Release Data on Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency will publish data on treated water that Japan will release into the sea from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, its leader said Tuesday.

In a statement, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said that staff are already stationed at the agency's office at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in Fukushima Prefecture to monitor the water release set to begin as early as Thursday.

"IAEA staff are working there so that they can continue to monitor and assess these activities on site to ensure that they continue to be consistent with the safety standards, including on the day of the start of the discharge and after," Grossi said.

The agency "will also publish available data for use by the global community, including the provision of real-time and near real-time monitoring data," he added.

Last month, Grossi visited Japan to hand Prime Minister Fumio Kishida an IAEA report confirming the safety of the plan to release the treated water, which still contains tritium, a radioactive substance.

