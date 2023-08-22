Kishida Vows Plan by End-Aug. to Tackle Higher Pump Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday instructed his Liberal Democratic Party to come up with a plan by the end of August to tackle soaring prices for gasoline and other fuels.

"We'll get a definite plan within this month so that the public can feel the effects by early September," Kishida told reporters after he instructed LDP policy leader Koichi Hagiuda to lead discussions on the matter in the LDP-led ruling camp.

Kishida also said he will consider broader-based economic measures in September in light of widespread inflation, including for electricity and gas rates.

The government started paying subsidies to push down gasoline prices in January 2022 in response to crude oil price spikes.

After a halt to the gasoline price increases, the government reduced the financial aid in stages from June this year. It plans to terminate the measure at the end of September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]