TEPCO Vows to Prepare Water Release with Maximum Tension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will prepare with a maximum sense of tension to release treated water from the stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the Pacific, an official said Tuesday.

The operator of the plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, held a press conference after the government decided that the water discharge will start on Thursday if conditions allow.

The official in charge of handling the treated water avoided answering a question whether TEPCO has obtained sufficient understanding of those concerned, only repeating that the company is committed to fulfilling the heavy responsibility it bears toward the decommissioning of the damaged plant.

TEPCO will start by releasing some 7,800 tons of treated water kept in 10 tanks into the ocean over about 17 days, according to the company.

The company will check the treated water to see whether tritium concentrations are within the safety limit, before the water reaches an undersea tunnel that takes it offshore.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]