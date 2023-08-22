Japan Eyeing Record Debt-Servicing Costs in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry is looking to seek a record 28,142.4 billion yen in debt-servicing costs in its fiscal 2024 budget request, it was learned Tuesday.

The amount represents an increase of 2,892.1 billion yen from the current record high scored in the fiscal 2023 budget.

The government's debt-servicing costs are expected to continue rising due to a climb in interest rates following the Bank of Japan's monetary policy adjustment to raise its effective cap on long-term rates.

The ministry will request the larger amount mainly because it will raise its assumed interest rate, used to calculate interest payment costs for government bonds, following the higher interest rates.

The assumed rate is seen rising to 1.5 pct for fiscal 2024 from 1.1 pct for the current year, a record low.

