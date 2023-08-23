61 Pct in Japan Back Separate Surnames for Married Couples

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--A record 61 pct of respondents in Japan are in favor of allowing married couples to use separate surnames, a quinquennial survey by a welfare ministry-affiliated think tank showed Tuesday.

The share of respondents supporting the use of different surnames rose from 50.5 pct in 2018, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research. The figure was 41.5 pct in 2013 and 42.8 pct in 2008.

The think tank sent forms to 16,470 households in July last year and analyzed responses from 5,518 women with spouses.

The proportion of couples who had made civil marriage registrations stood at 99.4 pct. Of them, 95.2 pct used the husbands' surnames. The figures did not change significantly from the 2008 survey.

The latest survey also showed that 75.6 pct of respondents support legalizing same-sex marriage, up from 69.5 pct in 2018.

