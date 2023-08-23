Nomura Fined 35 M. Dollars in U.S. over Securities Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Aug. 22 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. unit of Japan's Nomura Securities Co. has agreed to pay a fine of 35 million dollars to settle charges of committing fraudulent trading of residential mortgage securities, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

The unit, Nomura Securities International, will separately pay a restitution of some 800,000 dollars to victims of the fraud.

Between 2009 and 2013, Nomura Securities International sold mortgage-backed securities at higher prices than they actually were to earn an unfair profit, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

Nomura Securities International traders also collected additional fees by providing misleading explanations to customers over bond trading.

In 2019, the company paid over 20 million dollars in remediation to victims as part of its settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]