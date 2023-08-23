2 Men Nabbed over Bomb Threats in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested two men, including a 22-year-old student, for allegedly sending bomb threats by fax to Tokyo College of Music in January.

The two are Nao Sato, a graduate student of Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology who lives in Koganei, Tokyo, and Sho Okuma, 26, of Soka, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, who has no regular employment.

Both have admitted to the allegations, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

Between January and May, more than 300,000 fax messages with similar threats were sent to high schools, universities, municipalities and businesses across the country. The MPD is investigating whether the two were involved.

Sato and Okuma were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the business of Tokyo College of Music by sending two fax messages between around 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 23. The messages said that 334 high-performance bombs had been planted and would explode unless 300,000 yen was paid by 2 p.m.

