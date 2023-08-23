Japan Average Pump Price Up for 14th Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Retail prices of regular gasoline in Japan averaged 183.7 yen per liter as of Monday, up 1.8 yen from a week before and increasing for the 14th consecutive week, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average pump price neared the record high of 185.1 yen, marked in August 2008, due to high crude oil prices, the weak yen and the Japanese government's downscaling of subsidies aimed at curbing gasoline prices.

The average price rose in 46 of Japan's 47 prefectures, and was flat in the western prefecture of Shiga. The highest average price was in Nagano, central Japan, at 192.3 yen. The record prefecture pump price of 193.5 yen was marked in August 2008 in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki.

The government subsidies provided to oil wholesalers helped push down the national average by 12 yen. From Thursday, the subsidies will be reduced by 2.1 yen from a week before to 10 yen per liter.

The Oil Information Center of the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, expects the national average to rise next week. The center conducts the gasoline price survey on behalf of the ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]