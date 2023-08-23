Japan Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Visit Postwar Site

Newsfrom Japan

Karuizawa, Nagano Pref., Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko visited a settlement of postwar returnees in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, on Wednesday during their summer rest in the central Japan resort town.

The Ohinata settlement was opened after World War II by returnees from former Manchuria, now northeastern China, which was controlled by Japan in wartime. The couple have visited the settlement often since they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess and did so during their summer break four years ago.

On Wednesday, the former Emperor and former Empress arrived at the settlement by car around 10 a.m. and stopped at a memorial engraved with a poem composed by then Emperor Hirohito, father of the Emperor Emeritus and posthumously known as Emperor Showa. The poem was composed during his visit to the settlement in 1947 during his postwar tour across Japan.

The Emperor Emeritus and Empress Emerita then took a leisurely stroll in a cabbage field at the foot of Mount Asama, holding hands and chatting.

"We came here again after so long, and we've had a very good stay thanks to relatively favorable weather," the Emperor Emeritus told reporters when asked about the couple's first visit to Karuizawa in four years.

