Fukushima N-Plant Water Release to Begin at 1 p.m. Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. will start releasing treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan into the sea as early as 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The water discharge will be conducted to reduce the massive number of tanks for storing the treated water at the plant. The existence of the tanks has hampered work to decommission the crippled nuclear plant, which is expected to take the next 30 years or so.

The Japanese government decided Tuesday to begin releasing the treated water, believing that it had obtained a certain level of understanding for the move from people in Japan and abroad.

The treated water is water purified by the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) after being used to cool the melted nuclear fuel from the March 2011 accident at the plant. It contains tritium, a radioactive substance that cannot be removed by the system.

At the Fukushima plant now, there are over 1,000 tanks for storing the treated water. If the water is not released, the tanks are expected to reach full capacity by next February at the earliest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]