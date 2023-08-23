Japan Foreign Ministry to Seek 70.1 B. Yen to Tackle Disinformation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry will seek 70.1 billion yen in spending to tackle disinformation often spread by China and Russia as part of its budget request for fiscal 2024.

Aiming to brace for information wars, the ministry hopes to use the funds to improve the government's ability to analyze international situations by utilizing artificial intelligence.

It also plans to send out messages regarding Japan's release of treated water containing radioactive tritium from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the Pacific in an effort to counter criticism by Beijing, which describes the water as nuclear-tainted.

The ministry's overall budget request, presented and approved at a meeting of ruling Liberal Democratic Party officials on Wednesday, totaled 813.7 billion yen, up by 70.3 billion yen from the fiscal 2023 budget.

The budget request includes 196.5 billion yen in spending to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.

