Japan Govt Advocates Allowing Export of Some Lethal Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Wednesday advocated allowing exports of some lethal weapons and transfers to third countries of defense equipment that Japan developed jointly with other countries.

The view was presented at a meeting of working-level officials of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, who resumed discussions on a proposed easing of the country's restrictions on defense equipment exports.

Taking into account the government's view, the two parties will discuss how to revise the implementation guidelines for the country's three principles on defense equipment transfers.

At the meeting, the government said that exports of equipment mounted with weapons should be accepted if the purpose falls into any of the five categories of rescue, transportation, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping, for which defense equipment exports are warranted under the guidelines.

The interpretation would allow exports of minesweepers with cannons used to dispose of sea mines. The government also proposed allowing exports of defense equipment mounted with weapons for self-protection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]