Komeito's Yamaguchi Seeks Stronger Japan-Vietnam Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Japan's junior ruling party Komeito, told Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong that he hopes to strengthen the two countries' ties in areas including maritime security and exchanges of people.

"As the international situation becomes more complex, I want to work together so that a free and open international order based on the rule of law can be maintained, and promote a relationship that can contribute to peace and stability," the leader of the coalition partner to the Liberal Democratic Party told Thuong at a meeting in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.

The remark followed China's increasing maritime activities.

Thuong said that Japan is one of the most important countries for Vietnam and that a relationship of trust has been established at a high political level.

The Vietnamese president agreed that the two countries should cooperate to ensure peace and stability in Asia and expressed a strong desire to promote exchanges between their younger generations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]