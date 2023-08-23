Japan Govt Eyes Over 2 T. Yen for Green Transformation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to spend more than 2 trillion yen on so-called green transformation to promote decarbonization in the coming years, it was learned on Wednesday.

Of the amount, over 1.2 trillion yen is expected to be used in fiscal 2024, which starts next April.

At a meeting of a related government council on the day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the government will work on green transformation "with the recognition that it will greatly influence our country's economy in the first half of the 21st century."

The spending plan includes about 1.2 trillion yen over five years for the development of supply chains, including those for water electrolyzers used to produce hydrogen, as well as for light-weight bendable solar panels.

It also calls for five-year spending of 200 billion yen to nurture green transformation startups and of 190 billion yen to support energy-saving efforts by small businesses, as well as three-year spending of 150 billion yen on research and development for next-generation nuclear reactors such as high-temperature gas-cooled reactors.

