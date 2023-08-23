Japan Seeks Retailers' Cooperation over Fukushima Fishery Goods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry urged retailers Wednesday to cooperate in combating harmful rumors regarding fishery products from Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The ministry sought cooperation to promote sales of such products ahead of the planned release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean from Thursday.

Retailers agreed to continue selling fishery products from around Fukushima but asked for careful information disclosure over the water release.

The ministry made the request at a liaison meeting with six business organizations representing retailers such as supermarkets and department stores, including the Japan Chain Stores Association.

"We will be transparent in releasing data and make efforts so that people can have peace of mind," industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told the meeting after explaining the safety of the water discharge and the monitoring system for it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]