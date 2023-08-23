Fukushima People Planning Suit to Stop N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Iwaki, Fukushima Pref., Aug. 23 (Jiji Press)--Residents of the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima said Wednesday that they will file a collective lawsuit seeking an injunction against the planned release of treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Over 100 people are expected to be plaintiffs in the suit against the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., including fisheries workers and victims affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster at the TEPCO plant.

The litigation plan was announced at a press conference in Iwaki, Fukushima. The suit is expected to be filed at Fukushima District Court on Sept. 8, according to lawyers for the plaintiffs.

The lawyers said the suit will demand that the government revoke the Nuclear Regulation Authority's approval for the water discharge plan and judgment that related equipment and facilities have passed preuse checks. It will also request TEPCO not to go ahead with the water release.

"It has not been made clear how much radioactive substances other than tritium are contained in the treated water," said Tsuguo Hirota, co-leader of the plaintiff's lawyers, claiming that the safety of the water discharge has not been proven sufficiently.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]