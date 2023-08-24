North Korea's 2nd Attempt to Launch Spy Satellite Fails

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite failed Thursday due to a problem during the third-stage flight of a rocket that carried it, state media reported.

The failure comes as Pyongyang had informed Tokyo of its plan to launch a satellite between Thursday and Wednesday. North Korea will "conduct the third reconnaissance satellite launch in October," the Korean Central News Agency said.

The Japanese government said in a message via its J-Alert warning system that North Korea fired a missile that passed through the Pacific Ocean around 4 a.m. local time. South Korea's military said that North Korea fired a "space launch vehicle" southward from the Tongchang-ri area in its northwest around 3:50 a.m.

KCNA said "the flights of the first and second stages of the rocket were normal, but the launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight." North Korea's first launch attempt on May 31 also failed.

At a press conference in Tokyo Thursday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned Pyongyang for using its ballistic missile technology in the launch. Any satellite launch by North Korea violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.

