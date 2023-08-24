Kishida Vows Closer Coordination with U.S., S. Korea over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan will work even more closely with the United States and South Korea to address North Korean threats, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday following Pyongyang's firing of a projectile using ballistic missile technology.

"We must continue our efforts to gather information and conduct surveillance," Kishida told reporters.

North Korean state media said the country's second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite failed Thursday.

Kishida said: "we have not confirmed that a satellite was put into earth orbit. If that is the case, we take it as a failure."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the North Korean firing. "It is a grave and imminent threat to our country's national security and a serious challenge to the international community," Matsuno said at a press conference.

