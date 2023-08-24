Japan Starts Treated Fukushima Water Release into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday started releasing treated water containing tritium into the ocean from its disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The water discharge, which started around 1 p.m., represents a major turning point for the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture, home to the plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, over 12 years after the nuclear disaster.

The Japanese government and TEPCO aim to accelerate decommissioning work at the plant by reducing the number of tanks storing treated water.

Water used to cool the melted nuclear fuel at the plant is purified by the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) to remove radioactive materials. But the treated water still contains tritium, a radioactive substance and a type of hydrogen.

TEPCO dilutes treated water with seawater to reduce the concentration of tritium to less than one-40th of Japanese safety standards, or 1,500 becquerels per liter, and discharge it into the Pacific Ocean from a point about 1 kilometer off the plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]