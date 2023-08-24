My Number-Health Insurance Linkage Uncompleted for 770,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Thursday that work to allow the use of My Number social security and taxation identification cards as public health insurance cards was unfinished for some 770,000 people across the country.

The latest discovery came after the revelation of a string of cases in which people were unable to use their My Number cards as health insurance cards at medical institutions.

The ministry has called on health insurance societies and other organizations in charge of linking My Number cards and health insurance information to notify affected people and accelerate work to complete the linkages. It hopes to fix the problem by the end of November.

On Thursday, health minister Katsunobu Kato met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to report the issue. Kishida instructed Kato to take swift response measures.

The health ministry plans to send a notice shortly to health insurance societies and others to urge them to strengthen efforts to resolve the issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]