Water Release Protesters Break into Japan Embassy Building in Seoul

Seoul, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Protesters against Japan's treated water release from a nuclear plant were detained by South Korean police after they broke into a building housing the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Thursday, informed sources said.

Police detained 16 university students who were protesting against Thursday's start of the release of treated water containing tritium from Japan's disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

While the majority of such individuals were apprehended on the first floor of the building, a few made their way up near the entrance of the eighth floor, where the embassy's consular section is located, the sources said.

