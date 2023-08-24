China Bans Imports of Fishery Products from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Chinese customs authorities Thursday announced a full-scale ban on imports of fishery products from Japan, effective from the same day.

Beijing took the action in response to Japan's release of treated water into the Pacific Ocean from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which began on Thursday afternoon.

China decided to stop importing fishery products from all 47 prefectures of Japan, expanding its ban that had affected products from 10 prefectures, including Miyagi and Fukushima, which hosts the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant.

The expanded ban is a measure accepted under World Trade Organization rules, the authorities said, stressing that China is strongly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination of Japanese food products.

China, which has repeatedly opposed the water release plan, describes the water from the northeastern Japan plant, treated through equipment to remove most radioactive substances, as "nuclear-contaminated water."

