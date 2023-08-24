LDP, Komeito to Revive Tokyo Election Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, will revive their cooperation in Tokyo elections, which Komeito unilaterally dissolved earlier this year, it was learned Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the LDP, and Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi reached a broad agreement to resume the cooperation during their meeting at the prime minister's office on the day.

The move came after the Komeito side softened its stance toward the LDP.

The ruling parties will aim to adopt a document on the agreement by their leaders as soon as possible after their secretaries-general work out the details.

"We hope to finalize (the agreement) after I return from a visit to China (starting Monday)," Komeito's Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting with Kishida.

