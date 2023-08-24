Japan Coast Guard Decides Record Budget Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Coast Guard on Thursday decided to make a record budget request of 275.9 billion yen for fiscal 2024, up 13 pct from the previous high marked in fiscal 2023.

The request includes costs for research on civil protection activities to evacuate residents in the event of an emergency.

Under its civil protection plan, the JCG will evacuate residents and conduct search and rescue operations in the event of an emergency, such as an attack by a foreign country.

In April, the government adopted a manual to place the JCG under the control of the defense minister in the event of an armed attack by a foreign country. The coast guard therefore needs to consider in detail how to operate in accordance with the manual.

In the planned research, the JCG will study problems that must be resolved to transport residents by using patrol boats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]