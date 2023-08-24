Tritium in Discharged Fukushima Water Far below Limit: IAEA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency's on-site analysis has confirmed that tritium concentration in treated water being discharged from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was far below the safety limit, Director-General Rafael Grossi said Thursday.

IAEA experts are present to monitor the discharge and assess Japan's application of all relevant international safety standards for the water discharge, the statement said.

Earlier this week, the experts took samples from the first batch of treated water to be released from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 plant. The water discharge into the Pacific Ocean started Thursday.

"IAEA experts are there on the ground to serve as the eyes of the international community and ensure that the discharge is being carried out as planned consistent with IAEA safety standards," Grossi said in the statement.

Water used to cool the molten nuclear fuel at the plant is treated through the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) to remove most of the radioactive materials. But the treated water still contains tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen.

