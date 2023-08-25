INTERVIEW: Delay in BOJ Policy Normalization Risky

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Financial expert Izuru Kato has warned against the Bank of Japan’s cautious stance toward monetary policy normalization, saying that a delay in such a move could make it necessary to raise interest rates steeply.

“The BOJ is cautious about normalizing its monetary policy as it aims to ensure that inflation stabilizes at 2 pct,” Kato, president of Totan Research Co., well-versed in central bank policies, said in a recent interview.

The cautiousness also apparently reflects the bank’s “judgment that the country’s ballooning government debts and housing loans are vulnerable to higher interest rates,” Kato said.

“While consumption is flagging due to rising gasoline prices and swelling import prices stemming from the yen’s depreciation, the BOJ is effectively using all its might to guide the yen lower” by sticking to the current monetary policy framework, he continued.

Under the framework, the BOJ operates the yield curve control to fix its short-term policy rate at minus 0.1 pct and guide long-term interest rates to low levels. Governor Kazuo Ueda took over the framework from his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda, four months ago.

