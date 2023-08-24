Japan Starts Treated Fukushima Water Release into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Thursday started releasing treated water containing tritium into the ocean from its disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The water discharge, which started around 1 p.m., represents a major turning point for the reconstruction of Fukushima Prefecture, home to the plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, over 12 years after the nuclear disaster.

"We will continue to respond with maximum tension," TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa said after the water release, indicating the company's determination to proceed with the work safely.

Meanwhile, China announced that it would stop all imports of Japanese fishery products. Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said, "We will strongly demand the early elimination" of the import ban. There are persistent concerns, however, about damage from harmful rumors related to the water discharge, mainly among local fishermen.

The Japanese government and TEPCO aim to accelerate decommissioning work at the plant by reducing the number of tanks storing treated water.

