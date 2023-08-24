Mizuho Makes J-Coin Pay Service Available to MUFG Customers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Thursday that its J-Coin Pay smartphone service is now available to MUFG Bank account holders.

The service allows fee-free money transfers between users and payments at about 1.4 million locations in Japan, including Seven-Eleven and other convenience stores, through a smartphone app after registering their bank accounts.

MUFG Bank has been added to the list of banks available for the J-Coin Pay service. The list consists mainly of regional banks.

Meanwhile, Mizuho Bank said that it has joined the Coin+ smartphone payment service run by a joint company set up by MUFG Bank and Recruit Co.

The two megabanks hope to expand their respective services by linking the services to each other's account holders.

