Japan Diet to Discuss Treated Water Release from Sept.

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan is expected to hold out-of-session Diet deliberations as early as September on its release of treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

The issue is also expected to be at the center of debates in the extraordinary parliamentary session expected to be convened in autumn.

On Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started releasing the treated water, which still contains tritium, a radioactive substance, into the Pacific from the nuclear plant, the site of the 2011 triple meltdown, in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

On the same day, Jun Azumi, Diet affairs head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, met with his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Tsuyoshi Takagi.

Azumi, elected from a constituency in Miyagi Prefecture, which neighbors Fukushima, asked that out-of-session deliberations be held at the budget committees of both chambers of the Diet to discuss the water release.

