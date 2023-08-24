Seafood Sellers Worried after Fukushima Water Release Begins

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--Seafood sellers are worried about reputational damage after Japan began discharging treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant Thursday.

Concerns persist despite the government's efforts to dispel worries among fishery operators and the public and to expand the consumption of seafood from Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Some sellers had already suffered a negative impact. The water discharge is seen dealing a further blow to the fishery industry, still on its way to recovery from the nuclear disaster.

"We stopped handling produce from Fukushima two months ago," said a whitebait dealer in the tourist-filled Tsukiji area in Tokyo hours before the water discharge began early in the afternoon.

Staff at a seaweed shop said its exports have "fallen by half" in value as Japanese food exports to China and Hong Kong have been disrupted for about a month.

