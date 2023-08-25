Japan Working to Explain Safety of N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is making all-out efforts to communicate the safety of releasing treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Japan faces the need for urgently taking action against the spread of what it says is false information regarding the water discharge, which began on Thursday.

Although the discharge of the water has received support and understanding from the United States and European countries, China has slammed the move and imposed a blanket import ban on fishery products from Japan.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday urged Beijing to immediately lift the ban, telling reporters at the prime minister's office that he demands "discussions among experts based on scientific grounds."

China has branded the treated water, which still contains the radioactive substance tritium, as being "nuclear-contaminated." It is looking to apply pressure on Tokyo through the ban.

