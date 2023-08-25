Japan Urges China to Withdraw Fishery Import Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Jaipur, India, Aug. 24 (Jiji Press)--A senior Japanese official urged China Thursday to withdraw its blanket import ban on fishery products from Japan introduced in response to the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

Kenji Yamada, state foreign minister, made the demand at the day's meeting of trade and investment ministers of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, he told reporters after the gathering held in Jaipur in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan.

Yamada said he told the meeting, "The Japanese government absolutely does not allow the release into the ocean (of water) that harms human health and the marine environment,"

"The Chinese measure, which is not based on scientific evidence, is utterly unacceptable, so I called for its immediate withdrawal," he also said.

Beijing argued against the Japanese demand, Yamada said while stopping short of mentioning specifics of the Chinese rebuttal.

