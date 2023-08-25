TEPCO Chief Visits Fukushima after Start of Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Minamisoma, Fukushima Pref., Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The chief of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. visited three municipalities in Fukushima Prefecture on Friday, a day after the company began to release treated water from its tsunami-stricken nuclear power plant into the sea.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa briefed leaders of the municipalities on the situation concerning the discharge of the water, which still contains radioactive tritium, from the Fukushima No. 1 plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown caused by huge tsunami from a powerful earthquake.

"We must never allow any more reputational damage to happen," Kazuo Monma, mayor of the city of Minamisoma, told Kobayakawa when they met at the city office, asking the company for thorough measures to deal with the issue.

Monma also handed a written request that TEPCO "take all possible measures with full responsibility until the end while realizing that there is a lack of public understanding over the water discharge."

Stressing that the water release has met safety standards, Kobayakawa added, "We'll work hard with a strong determination to prevent any reputational damage."

