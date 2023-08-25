Japan Picks 9 Key Defense Tech Fields

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ministers Friday agreed to designate nine fields of civilian-purpose research and development as key technologies for strengthening their country's defense system and make cross-ministerial efforts to promote them.

The agreement was made at the first meeting of relevant ministers on research and development projects aimed at strengthening Japan's defense capabilities and on public infrastructure development.

"It's important to break down sectionalism among government agencies and strengthen our comprehensive defense system in order to efficiently utilize resources and capabilities of Japan as a whole," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, chair of the meeting, said.

The nine fields include artificial intelligence, cyberattack countermeasures, the development of advanced drone technology, information and communications equipment that can be used in space, and the development of hypersonic flight technology.

The Defense Ministry will discuss details of projects to be launched with government agencies and research institutes. Necessary funds will be secured for promising projects under the fiscal 2024 state budget.

