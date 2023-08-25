Japan to Reduce Number of COVID-19 Panel Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it will reduce the number of members of a panel that advises it on responses to the COVID-19 pandemic from over 30 at present to 15 on Sept. 1.

Those who will leave the panel will include Shigeru Omi, 74, its chairman, who has played an important role as an expert on public health and infectious diseases since 2020.

The government will establish a new agency in September to oversee responses to infectious disease outbreaks, including reviewing guidelines on pandemic restrictions.

The panel will discuss the roles of the central and local governments and experts during an outbreak to help the new agency review the guidelines.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]