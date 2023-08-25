Japan Health Ministry to Seek 33.7 T. Yen in FY 2024 Budget Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Friday it will seek 33,727.5 billion yen in its fiscal 2024 budget request, up by 1.8 pct, or 586.6 billion yen, from the fiscal 2023 initial budget.

The requested amount grew to the second highest figure ever due partly to ballooning social security costs amid the country's population aging. The budget amount is seen rising further as the ministry will seek funds related to a revision of medical and nursing care fees without saying at this point how much will be needed.

Specifically, the ministry will seek 16.6 billion yen for digital transformation to improve the quality of medical and nursing care services.

Expenditures related to My Number social security and taxation identification cards integrated with public health insurance certificates will be sought without specifying the amount.

As part of a national project to fight dementia, the ministry will seek 14.1 billion yen in spending to strengthen counseling for dementia sufferers and their families, as well as to help research and development on the treatment and prevention of the disease's progression.

