Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases per Hospital Up 1.26 Times

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday averaged 17.84 per medical institution, up 1.26 times from the preceding week, the health ministry said Friday.

In the seven-day period, some 5,000 medical institutions subject to routine reporting confirmed a total of 86,756 new infection cases, according to the ministry.

By prefecture, Gifu had the highest average, at 31.03, followed by 30.42 in Iwate, 28.48 in Akita and 27.42 in Ibaraki.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]