Tritium below Detection Level in Sea with N-Plant Water: TEPCO

Tokyo, Aug. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday that the concertation of tritium in the ocean near where it released treated water from its meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant was below its limit of detection.

"The outcomes were not significantly different from the levels assumed in a simulation we conducted," a TEPCO public relations official said.

The concentration levels of tritium, a radioactive substance, stood below the detection limit of around 10 becquerels per liter at all 10 locations surveyed.

According to TEPCO, for the latest analysis, which was conducted on seawater collected at 10 locations within 3 kilometers of the nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Thursday, the detection limit was raised in order to promptly announce the results. The company plans to announce measurement results every day for about a month.

TEPCO is also conducting an analysis using the usual detection limit, which is about 0.1 becquerel per liter, but it will take 20 days to a month to get the results.

