Only 23 Pct of Tokyo Companies Have Biz Continuity Plans

Tokyo, Aug. 28 (Jiji Press)--Only 23.6 pct of companies in Tokyo have developed business continuity plans to prepare for emergencies including natural disasters, a survey has found.

The survey of 2,057 companies taken by Teikoku Databank in May highlights the worrying situation in the Japanese capital, where the population and economic activities are overconcentrated, ahead the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake on Friday.

The figure stands at just 17.4 pct among small and midsize companies.

Efforts to create such plans did not spread widely among companies although many had their operations disrupted due to the March 2011 quake and tsunami that hit eastern and northeastern Japan hard and the novel coronavirus crisis from early 2020.

AGC Inc., previously called Asahi Glass Co., was among those that sustained major damage from the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, which hit Tokyo and surrounding areas.

